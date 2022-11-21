Accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial says change in lawyer nothing personal

Bongani Ntanzi and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya have terminated the services of attorney TT Thobane and their new lawyer was in court on Monday.

PRETORIA - One of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has pleaded with his former lawyer not to take his change in legal representative personally.

Bongani Ntanzi and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya have terminated the services of attorney TT Thobane and their new lawyer was in court on Monday.

A new State witness was meant to take the stand but that could not happen as the new lawyer for Ntanzi and Sibiya has had to familiarise himself with the case and transcripts from the last few months.

Five men are being tried for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain in what the State believes was a robbery.

Just before court was adjourned and the accused were told to rise, Ntanzi broke his silence surprising the court.

He said Thobane, who was their lawyer until now, should not feel bad about their decision to change legal representatives.

But Thobane rose to say that he was a professional who did not take things personally.

He said that Sibiya and Ntanzi had every right to terminate his services: "There are no bad feelings. We are in a profession where there are different legal representatives. If a client feels that they want another legal representative, it is not a problem."

The trial has been postponed to May next year as legal counsel has failed to find a sooner date when they are all available.