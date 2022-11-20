Will former President Jacob Zuma be sent back to prison?

JOHANNESBURG - Will former president Jacob Zuma be handed a back-to-jail card?

The Supreme Court of Appeal will on Monday decide his fate.

The appeal was raised against a High Court decision setting aside a decision to release the former stateman on medical parole.

Zuma's lawyers argued that sending him back to jail would be tantamount to imposing a double sentence.

Jacob G Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi says they are feeling confident ahead of the court's decision.

"The Foundation is expecting that justice will be carried out for Matojane to even hint that the period President Zuma spent outside must be discounted and he must serve that time in jail. When you are in parol you are still under the supervision of the correctional services so why would Matojane think you are on holiday?", Manyi said.