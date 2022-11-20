Two pit bulls maul to death 3-year-old Free State boy

Police say the boy was playing with a group of children outside a house in Sekoti Mpate on Sunday morning when he was attacked by two pit bulls and killed.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Phomolong in the Free State have turned on a pit bull with spades and stones before setting it alight - after it mauled a three-year-old boy to death.

Police say the boy was playing with a group of children outside a house in Sekoti Mpate on Sunday morning when he was attacked by two pit bulls and killed.

Free State police spokesperson, captain Stephen Thakeng confirmed the incident.

"Two pit bull dogs attacked a three-year-old boy and mauled him to death. At this stage, we are investigating an inquest."

He says members of the Welkom Public Order Policing are on the scene as tensions are high.

“The community wanted to attack the owner as well as his dogs. One dog has been burned to death by angry residents and the other was taken for safety by the SPCA."

The three-year-old's death comes in the wake of the death of another boy from the Free State, who last week was mauled to death by a pitbull at his home in Vista Park, near Bloemfontein.

