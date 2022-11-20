Taxi strike: WCED says there's a plan to get matric pupils to schools

Operators are planning a shutdown in protest against a number of grievances including the issuing of heavy traffic fines — vehicle impoundments and the discontinuation of the blue dot taxi pilot project.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says contingency measures have been put in place to assist matriculants during a planned taxi strike on Monday and Tuesday.



This past week, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) advised Western Cape commuters to make alternative transport arrangements.

Over the next two days, the stay-away will affect thousands of commuters — including school children.

Education MEC David Maynier says they’ve contacted all exam centres regarding contingency plans — and have sent every individual matric candidate an SMS urging them to make alternative transport plans before Monday.