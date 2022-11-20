Supa Piet snatches another Oita marathon title, smashes record

Pieter du Preez won the race in 2:22.33 in the T51 category, finally breaking a 27-year T51 marathon world record

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Pieter "Supa Piet" du Preez has won his 6th consecutive Oita International Wheelchair Marathon.

The quadriplegic won Sunday's race in 2:22.33 in the T51 category - finally breaking a 27-year T51 marathon world record, which was held by Germany's Heinrich Koberle with a time of 2:23:08.

Supa Piet is a decorated athlete.

He was the first quadriplegic in the world to take part in and complete the Ironman triathlon in 2013.

He also won the silver medal in the men's H1 Time Trial race and a bronze medal in the Road Race at the Para-cycling World Championships in Baie-Comeau, Canada in August.

He also won the gold medal in the men’s H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year.

The actuarial analyst at Deloitte South Africa took part in the Para-cycling National Championships earlier this year, where he retained his national championship title.

Supa Piet who was nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards in 2016, has won the Berlin Marathon more than six times and is a multiple African and world record holder, a world champion, with only 15% of the muscle function of an able-bodied person - due to a cycling accident in 2003.

