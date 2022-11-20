Steenhuisen admits coalitions are hard to manage

Steenhuisen addressed party supporters on Saturday at his campaign launch as he seeks re-election as DA leader.

CAPE TOWN - DA leader John Steenhuisen has admitted that the coalitions in the country's metros have been difficult to manage.

The party is governing four of the country's metros through coalitions.

Delegates of the official opposition are set to elect a new leader in April next year and while there is no formal contestation, Steenhuisen is sparking an early start to his campaign.

While he said things have massively improved in the party since he took over its reins in 2019, there are still challenges the party faces today.

"In every party, you have challenges that you face, it's management of very cumbersome complex coalitions in some of the metros. Some of the places we're in government with nine or 10 party coalitions... very difficult to manoeuvre and get things done."

He says infrastructure failures have also hindered their progress.

"The massive failure of infrastructure in many of the places that we have taken over has meant that we haven't been able to move as fast as we would have liked to be able to address those situations."