Stage 4 load shedding resumes Sunday afternoon, and Stage 5 from Monday

Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented at 17:00 this afternoon until 16:00 on Monday. Various stages of load shedding will be implemented during the week, says Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has ramped up power cuts to Stage 5 from Monday evening, while Stage 4 is set to kick in later this afternoon.

Stage 5 will kick in from 4 pm on Monday until midnight, up to Wednesday, with rolling blackouts fluctuating between Stage 2 and 4 during the day.

"Changes in the stages of load shedding will be more erratic due to the absence of the buffer normally provided by the diesel generation capacity between generating unit breakdowns. The increased implementation of load shedding is mainly due to the high levels of breakdowns and the depleted emergency generation reserves," said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

#POWERALERT1#Stage4 loadshedding will be implemented at 17:00 this afternoon until 16:00 on Monday. Various stages of loadshedding will be implemented during the week

Early on Sunday, the power utility announced the decision to suspend load shedding.

Eskom said there'd been a sufficient recovery in its generating capacity, and a recovery in pumped storage dam levels - which allowed for the suspension.

The power utility announced, however, that load shedding would be reinstated on Sunday afternoon.