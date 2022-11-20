SACP throws its weight behind public sector strike

Public service workers are expected to embark on strike action on Tuesday, over a bargaining dispute with the government.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has expressed its support for public service and administration workers who are expected to embark on strike action over a bargaining dispute with government.

The strike - termed the National Day of Action - is expected to take place on Tuesday.

It follows Friday’s impasse between government and at least seven public service unions after the Department of Public Service and Administration announced plans to forge ahead with its wage offer.

Government reaffirmed its offer of 3% pensionable with an additional 4.5 percent non-pensionable benefit, adding up to a total wage offer of 7.5%.

But unions rejected the offer at the bargaining council, saying they want 10% plus benefits. Workers threatened to engage in an indefinite strike if government refuses to renegotiate.

The pensionable 3% offer took effect on payday this month.

The SACP said with the South African Reserve Bank having increased interest rates and the general the cost of living rising, the wage has a direct impact on workers.

"This is the context in which the current dispute in the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council should be understood by every person. The workers are right to seek an acceptable wage settlement that covers the losses they have experienced and responds to the rising cost of living," said the communist party in a statement.

Trade union federations Cosatu, Saftu and Fedusa are set to march to Treasury's offices on Tuesday in the second leg of protests.