Police launch investigation into Woodmead fatal shooting

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are searching for suspects following a shooting in Woodmead - north of Johannesburg, where two people died and one was seriously injured.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that one of the victims could be the Amapiano star - Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as Dj Sumbody. The family of the musician confirmed his death in a statement early on Sunday, saying details could not be released as investigations were underway.

"Upon arrival at the scene, police found two people inside a VW Golf with gunshot wounds. Both the driver and the passenger were certified dead on the scene. It was reported that the third victim was driving a BMW X5 and was taken to the nearest medical care center after sustaining gunshot wounds," said police spokesperson, Mavela Masondo.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that can help in the investigation or assist in arresting those responsible to contact the crime stop number 08600 10111.