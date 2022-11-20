Police investigate after 17-year-old learner dies by suicide amid rape claim

The department said Bafana Sithole - a Hoerskool Kriel School learner, was found hanging in one of the classrooms on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG: The Mpumalanga Department of Education confirmed on Sunday the death of a Grade 11 learner who died by suicide after he was accused of raping a fellow learner.

The department said Bafana Sithole - a Hoerskool Kriel School learner, was found hanging in one of the classrooms shortly after writing an exam on Thursday.

Paramedics were called, but the boy was declared dead on the scene.

Provincial education spokesperson, Gerald Sambo said police were investigating the circumstances leading to the 17-year-old's death.

"We have visited the family as the department together with the school to also render counselling services to the family members, to the learners and the educators at the school, together with the rugby team that he belonged to", said Sambo.

His school took to social media platform, Facebook to pay tribute to the learner.