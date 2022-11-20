'One good game isn't good enough': Springboks after beating Italy 63-21 in Genoa

JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks registered their first win of their European tour with a 63-21 demolition of Italy in Genoa.

The world champions produced a sensational second-half performance as they ran in seven tries and outplayed the hosts who struggled to keep up with the physicality and speed of the South Africans.

The Boks came into this game wary of the Italian side after they beat Australia last week and needing to break their run of two successive losses.

Man of the Match Kurt-Lee Arendse provided the perfect start for the visitors with a try in the second minute.