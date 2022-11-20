'One good game isn't good enough': Springboks after beating Italy 63-21 in Genoa
The world champions produced a sensational second half performance as they ran in 7 tries as they outplayed the hosts who struggled to keep up with the physicality and speed of the South Africans.
JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks registered their first win of their European tour with a 63-21 demolition of Italy in Genoa.
The Boks came into this game wary of the Italian side after they beat Australia last week and needing to break their run of two successive losses.
Man of the Match Kurt-Lee Arendse provided the perfect start for the visitors with a try in the second minute.
#Springboks reaction from Italy: "One good game isn't good enough...we need to get consistency" - more here: https://t.co/YSHeJnu2zI #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #ITAvRSA #CastleOutgoingTour pic.twitter.com/TccKfjY4jzSpringboks (@Springboks) November 19, 2022
However, the Boks were made to work hard in an intense and fast paced first half that saw Italy briefly take the lead through an Ange Capuozzo five-pointer and two Tommaso Allan penalties.
Cheslin Kolbe’s two penalties and a Bongi Mbonambi try on the half-hour mark helped the Boks take an 18-13 lead at the break.
Siya Kolisi’s men had a spring in their step in the second period and pocket rocket Kolbe crossed the whitewash within five minutes of the restart.
There will be a worry for coach Jacques Nienaber over the dynamic wing, though, as he clutched his right hamstring after dotting down. He was hauled off and replaced by Manie Libbok, who slotted in at flyhalf and Damian Willemse moved to the right wing.
Highlights: Relive the action as the #Springboks scored nine tries in a big win over Italy in Genoa on Saturday - watch here: https://t.co/gJZyKJpLTa #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #ITAvRSA #CastleOutgoingTour pic.twitter.com/THI0moLJciSpringboks (@Springboks) November 19, 2022
That try was soon followed by another for Arendse following some neat interplay between the Springbok backs. With the score at 30-16, the Boks had gathered momentum and didn’t slow down as substitutes Kwagga Smith and Malcolm Marx’s tries added to the tally.
Italy had their best period of play in the second stanza as Lorenzo Cannone scored a consolation try against the run of play.
Steven Kitshoff, Willemse and Cobus Reinach added their names to list of scorers to round off a dominant performance.
The Springboks will end their season next week when they take on England at Twickenham.
How it happened in Genoa: The #Springboks set a number of records with an impressive victory over Italy - match report: https://t.co/AUVwILStyl #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #ITAvRSA #CastleOutgoingTour pic.twitter.com/u11n7DpjSfSpringboks (@Springboks) November 19, 2022