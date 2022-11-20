Man arrested over bomb threat to Eskom COO due in court soon

Police arrested the 27-year-old man in Mpumalanga on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - A man arrested in connection with a bomb threat made against Eskom's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jan Oberholzer is expected to appear in court next week.

In a statement, Eskom said Oberholzer received the bomb threat from an unknown cellphone number in May.

Authorities said the suspect was arrested at eMalahleni after investigations found overwhelming evidence linking him to the crime.

General manager of security at Eskom - Karen Pillay said the targeting of Eskom executives and employees by criminals is extremely concerning.

“The targeting of Eskom executives and employees who are focused and hard at work during these difficult times, is very disturbing. Such acts of criminality are malicious and Eskom takes them seriously,” said Pillay.