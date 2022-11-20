Lotto results: Saturday, 19 November 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 20 November 2022 are:

Lotto: 06, 08, 12, 37, 43, 51 B: 21

Lotto Plus 1: 10, 16, 18, 25, 33, 51 B: 49

Lotto Plus 2: 04, 15, 25, 40, 44, 46 B: 45

