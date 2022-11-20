Lotto results: Saturday, 19 November 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 20 November 2022 are:
Lotto: 06, 08, 12, 37, 43, 51 B: 21
Lotto Plus 1: 10, 16, 18, 25, 33, 51 B: 49
Lotto Plus 2: 04, 15, 25, 40, 44, 46 B: 45
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 19/11/22 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 19, 2022
#LOTTO: 06, 08, 12, 37, 43, 51#BONUS: 21
#LOTTOPLUS1: 10, 16, 18, 25, 33, 51#BONUS: 49#LOTTOPLUS2: 04, 15, 25, 40, 44, 46#BONUS: 45 pic.twitter.com/VwKvD0hXlG