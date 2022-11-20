Limpopo Health terminates 21 emergency workers for not meeting HPSCA standards

This comes after the department was informed by the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) that the workers had been deregistered - after failing to meet the required standards to remain active members of the council.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Health Department says it has been forced to terminate the employment of 21 emergency medical officers, after it was informed by the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) that they had been deregistered - after failing to meet the required standards to remain active members of the council.

The department says this means that they are no longer allowed to work as emergency medical officers.

Forty six more emergency medical officers have also been requested to provide proof of their registration with the HPSCA to the department, after the results of an audit on the registration status of EMS personnel were received, failing which their services may be terminated.

The 21 employees who have been fired, had challenged the HPCSA in court through their labour unions - but lost the case.

The department says it had hoped that the matter between the council and the employees would be settled without having to terminate their employment.

It says healthcare professionals must keep active registration statuses with their various regulatory bodies to legitimize their permission to work with patients.

These councils include the HPSCA, the South African Nursing Council, the Pharmacy Council, and others.

The Provincial Health Department says with less than a month to the festive season, it would've preferred to have all hands on deck to deal with any emergency cases.