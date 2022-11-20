KZN authorities probe car crash that killed 7 lives

According to the KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department- the multi-vehicle collision took on the M35 in the Isipingo area - south of Durban.

DURBAN - Law enforcement authorities in KwaZulu-Natal say they've launched an investigation following a car crash that claimed seven lives on Sunday night.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department, the multi-vehicle collision happened on the M35 in the Isipingo area - south of Durban.

Spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane says reports from the scene suggest that a minibus, a heavy-duty vehicle and multiple lightweight motor vehicles were involved in the crash.

"The MEC for Transport in KwaZulu-Natal Sipho Hlomuka has expressed condolences to all affected families and is also calling for a speedy investigation.

"The MEC has since tasked all agencies to investigate thoroughly this accident and is calling on motorists to drive cautiously considering the fact that there seems to be changing weather patterns in the province."