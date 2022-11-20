France's Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ruled out of World Cup due to injury

The 34-year-old's injury - suffered in training earlier on Saturday - would require "three weeks of convalescence", the French Federation said in a statement.

DOHA, QATAR - Ballon D'Or winner Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the World Cup with a left thigh injury on Saturday dealing a serious blow to defending champions France's hopes of retaining the trophy.

The 34-year-old's injury -- suffered in training earlier on Saturday -- would require "three weeks of convalescence", the French Federation said in a statement.

The Real Madrid striker has been struggling with a thigh problem since October and has played less than half an hour of football in his club's last six games.