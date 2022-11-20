Culpable homicide case opened after Mabuza motorcade accident

Deputy President David Mabuza's motorcade was involved in a serious accident on Sunday, leaving one dead and two sustaining serious injuries.

CAPE TOWN - A South African Police Service (SAPS) officer passed away on Sunday morning after an accident in Mpumalanga.

The SAPS member, who has not been named, was part of Deputy President David Mabuza's motorcade, the SAPS said in a statement released on Sunday evening.

"The SAPS confirms that at about 10:30 on Sunday, 20 November 2022, the deputy president’s motorcade was travelling between Mpumalanga and Gauteng when one of the back-up vehicles' tyres burst, causing the vehicle to roll over," the statement read.

"The management of the SAPS are saddened by the death of one of its members."

Three people in the motorcade were seriously injured, one of whom was declared dead at the scene. The others were sent to hospital for treatment. The SAPS Employee Health and Wellness Unit has been dispatched to notify the families.

The SAPS National Commissioner Fannie Masemola sent his condolences to the deceased's family and friends.