Beacon Valley child (7) dies in house fire

The girl's body was found in one of the bedrooms in the house.

CAPE TOWN - A seven-year-old girl has died in a house fire in Beacon Valley, Cape Town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The city's Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says they were alerted to the fire shortly before midnight.

He says the house was completely gutted by the fire, and adjacent properties were also damaged.

The fire was extinguished in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"Two adults who suffered smoke inhalation and a child who sustained second-degree burn wounds were transported to the hospital. The girl, whose body was found in one of the bedrooms in the house, is believed to have been 7 years old."

Carelse says the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage, but the case has been handed over to the police for investigation.