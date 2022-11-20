Amapiano sensation, Dj Sumbody has died
JOHANNESBURG - Musician Oupa John Sefoka known as 'DJ Sumbody' has died - after an incident in Johannesburg on Sunday morning.
Sumsounds Music released a statement saying the Ayep Yep and Monate Mpolaye artist "ran into an unfortunate incident that led to his passing".
I still can't believe that Dj Sumbody passed away. This one was so humble you wouldn't believe he was a multi millionaire pic.twitter.com/qwm3fT35mHMAMSHENGU (@Positiv15591120) November 20, 2022
Further details surrounding his passing cannot be disclosed as investigations are ongoing.
“The Sefoka family and Sumsounds Music Management have kindly requested privacy during this difficult time and will release a statement in due course.”
Fans and South Africans alike have paid tributes to the DJ:
We will never forget. Rest easy Dj Sumbody. pic.twitter.com/1b5wUi2kaMMr Wilson (@wilsontweets_) November 20, 2022
Rest in Peace DJ SumbodyMr. Smooth (@Chakalisto) November 20, 2022
May perpetrators be brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/0qVNomhqqN