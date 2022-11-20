Go

Amapiano sensation, Dj Sumbody has died

Sumsounds Music released a statement saying the artist "ran into an unfortunate incident that led to his passing".

Musician Oupa John Sefoka known as 'DJ Sumbody', has died. Picture: Djsumbodysa/Instagram.
Musician Oupa John Sefoka known as 'DJ Sumbody', has died. Picture: Djsumbodysa/Instagram.
20 November 2022 07:37

JOHANNESBURG - Musician Oupa John Sefoka known as 'DJ Sumbody' has died - after an incident in Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

Sumsounds Music released a statement saying the Ayep Yep and Monate Mpolaye artist "ran into an unfortunate incident that led to his passing".

Further details surrounding his passing cannot be disclosed as investigations are ongoing.

“The Sefoka family and Sumsounds Music Management have kindly requested privacy during this difficult time and will release a statement in due course.”

Fans and South Africans alike have paid tributes to the DJ:

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA