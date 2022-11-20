Amapiano sensation, Dj Sumbody has died

Sumsounds Music released a statement saying the artist "ran into an unfortunate incident that led to his passing".

JOHANNESBURG - Musician Oupa John Sefoka known as 'DJ Sumbody' has died - after an incident in Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

Sumsounds Music released a statement saying the Ayep Yep and Monate Mpolaye artist "ran into an unfortunate incident that led to his passing".