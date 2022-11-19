UWC Prof lauded as "tireless champion for astronomy" after losing cancer battle

Ödman, an associated professor in Astrophysics, passed away earlier this week, following a four-year battle with cancer.

CAPE TOWN: Late University of the Western Cape Professor Carolina Ödman has been remembered as a tireless champion for astronomy development on the African continent and across the globe.

Ödman, an associated professor in Astrophysics at the university, passed away earlier this week, following a four-year battle with cancer.

Among those who paid their respects were Higher Education Minister, Blade Nzimande and the department's Takalani Nemaungani.

Nzimande said among her many accolades, Prof Ödman also received the International Astronomical Union Special Executive Committee award for astronomy outreach, development, and education.

Nemaungani - chief Director for Astronomy at the department said for many years they worked alongside the late Prof in advancing astronomy both in the country, the African continent, and the rest of the globe.

"As an astronomer, she made a lot of contribution to the development of astronomy in its entirety. Going back even to the days when we were developing the Multiwavelength Astronomy Strategy, and she was also involved in public outreach and engagement," he said.