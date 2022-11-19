Treasury welcomes S&P maintaining SA's positive credit rating outlook

The ratings agency also kept the long-term foreign and local currency debt ratings at BB- and BB.

JOHANNESBURG - National Treasury says it welcomes the global ratings agency - Standard & Poor maintaining the country's positive credit rating outlook.

The ratings agency also kept the long-term foreign and local currency debt ratings at BB- and BB.

S&P said government's economic and financial reforms could improve the country's medium-term growth and debt trajectory.

The agency also noted the low external debt position, flexible currency, and deep domestic capital markets as fundamental credit strengths that should cushion against external rising financing risks.

The agency said it noted that higher-than-expected tax revenue would help reduce the fiscal deficit as a proportion of GDP.