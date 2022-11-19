Steenhuisen launches bid to retain his role as DA federal leader

Steenhuisen told his supporters that power belonged to the people, adding that it must be given back to the people.

CAPE TOWN: Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said on Saturday that he had managed to tackle infighting and stabilise the party since taking over the reins in 2019.

Speaking at the launch of his re-election campaign in Cape Town, Steenhuisen told his supporters that power belonged to the people, adding that it must be given back to the people.

He told party members that should he be re-elected as federal leader, he will make sure that the party leads the national government after the 2024 general elections and will offer more compelling and practical solutions to the problems faced by ordering people.

The DA's federal leadership contest is expected to take place in April next year.