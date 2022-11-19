Section27 calls on DBE to consider climate change in budget allocation

The organisation raised concerns that flooding and other climate-related incidents are having a negative impact on teaching and learning.

PRETORIA - Lobby group Section27 has called on the Department of Basic Education to consider the climate during budgeting processes.

The organisation on Friday raised concerns that flooding and other climate-related incidents are having a negative impact on teaching and learning.

It said there's no indication that extreme weather, such as annual floods in KwaZulu-Natal would stop anytime soon, and government plans need to start taking note of this.

Section27 forms part of a symposium looking into climate change and children's rights.

Matshidiso Lencoasa represented the organisation in Pretoria on Friday.

“We’re calling for increase in the quality of the spend, making sure that funding that actually is supposed go for infrastructure actually does get spent. We’re also calling for the allocation like explicit understanding of the wording on climate change and the impact that does have on education.”

It said the department needs to develop plans to ensure that teaching and learning continued despite the inclement weather.

Section27 said it needed to also ensure that pupils are taught about climate change and how they can get involved in protecting the planet.