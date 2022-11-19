SA not a playground for criminals and fugitives, warns police commissioner

Masemola has commended SAPS’ Interpol National Centre Bureau for its latest breakthrough, in tracking down an Ireland fugitive

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has warned that South Africa is a not playground for criminals and fugitives.

Masemola has commended SAPS’ Interpol National Centre Bureau for their latest breakthrough, in tracking down an Ireland fugitive to one of the country’s correctional centres in Kwa-Zulu-Natal.

Neville van der Westhuizen is currently serving a 15-year-jail sentence in South Africa for murder and is also wanted in Ireland for allegedly murdering two Irish nationals in 2014.

The 40-year-old South African man fled Ireland shortly after the murders.

In another case, a Botswana fugitive, Wazha Mazinyane, was handed over to authorities in that country earlier this week.

Mazinyane fled Botswana after being charged with offences relating to armed robberies in Botswana by Francistown police.

“These ongoing arrests and takedown operations should send a stern warning to fugitives of justice, who are the country and to criminals in South Africa that police are squeezing the space for them to operate. They should either hand themselves over to authorities, or we should fetch them over ourselves," said police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe.