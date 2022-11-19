Ride Joburg 2022: These areas will be affected

Several officers from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) will be deployed to various parts of the city to monitor and regulate traffic.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has advised motorists to take note of the roads that will be affected by Sunday's Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg cycle race.

The city said several officers from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) will be deployed to various parts to monitor and regulate traffic.

The department's Xolani Fihla said various areas around Johannesburg would be affected from 4AM until 6PM.

“That’s Diepkloof, Orlando West, Noordgesig, Riverlea, Crown Mines, Selby, Braamfontein, Parktown, Houghton, Athol Oaklands, Kyalami, Kyalami Estate, the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, Lone Hill, Sunninghill, Woodmead, Westcliff, Parkwood, Parktown North, Craighall Park, Blairgowrie, Randburg, Douglasdale, Fourways, Ormonde and Nasrec," he said.

Fihla advised motorists to use alternative routes.

“M1 North access from Empire Road and Jan Smuts Avenue, M1 North, M2 East from Simmonds Streat, Rifle Range Road, Beyers Naude Drive, Empire Road, Rivonia Road, Oxford Road or Pretoria Main Road, Louis Botha Avenue, William Nicol Drive, and the M1 North and Southbound," said Fihla.