Regulate vapes separately from combustible cigarettes - pro-vaping group

While advovacy group Vaping Saved My Life is not opposed to the regulation of vapes and e-cigarettes, it believes lumping the electronic devices under the same category as traditional tobacco products is short-sighted.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocacy group, Vaping Saved my Life has added its voice to growing criticism of some of the amendments to tobacco laws.

Earlier this year, cabinet tabled the Tobacco Control Bill to parliament.

If promulgated, it will repeal the current Tobacco Products Act.

Proposed changes include smoke-free indoor and a limited number of outdoor areas, a ban on the sale of tobacco products at vending machines, as well as regulations banning the use of flavours in e-cigarettes and vaping.

Pro-vaping lobbyists want vapes and e-cigarette smokers to be regulated separately from combustible cigarettes.

They argue that these electronic devices are a safer alternative to traditional tobacco products.

The health department, which doesn’t support this argument, is adamant to forge ahead with plans to tighten how these products are regulated.

READ: Health Dept denies plans to criminalise smoking with new Tobacco Bill

While advovacy group Vaping Saved My Life is not opposed to the regulation of vapes and e-cigarettes, it believes lumping the electronic devices under the same category as traditional tobacco products is short-sighted.

"We agree there have to be regulations but the regulations have to be risk-proportionate," said founder Kurt Yeo.

Yeo adds that scientifc data and international best practices point to a correlation between smokers quitting the deadly habit when they have access to alternatives like vaping.

"The flavour of these products are critical in helping smokers who want to quit using these products."

Despite the positive data, Yeo says there are concerns about the accessibility of vapes and e-cigarettes to minors.