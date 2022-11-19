Ramaphosa promises to address KZN residents' challenges

The programme, Taking Parliament to the People, was met with various concerns from residents including poor service delivery, unemployment, crime and economic development.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised KwaZulu-Natal residents that government will do as told in addressing all the challenges that they raised during a National Council of Provinces (NCOP) sitting in the province this week.

The programme 'Taking Parliament to the People' was met with various concerns from residents including poor service delivery, unemployment, crime and economic development.

READ: EFF disrupts Ramaphosa's closing address at KZN NCOP sitting

KwaZulu-Natal residents faced government officials head-on during the sitting on the south coast.

Residents want the government to do its job and deliver services.

“What I can say is that our various ministers will be coming back to address the various issues that have been raised," promised Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa, who also blamed corruption for the delays, said that government would follow up on the progress.