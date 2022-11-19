Go

PowerBall Results: Friday, 18 November 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

Lotto, lottery, powerball. Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
19 November 2022 06:42

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 18 November 2022:

PowerBall: 13, 24, 29, 47, 50 PB: 05
PowerBall Plus: 07, 09, 32, 39, 41 PB: 19

