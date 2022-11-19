Two suspects were arrested near an industrial estate in Gauteng. They face charges including tampering with essential infrastructure.

Police in Gauteng have recovered stolen railway tracks with an estimated value of R1 million. Two suspects have been arrested.

Officers of SAPS Ekangela were out on a routine crime prevention operation when they received information on a truck allegedly loading railway tracks in the area of Ekandustria in Bronkhorstspruit.

Helped by members of a local security company, they tracked down the truck.

A search of the heavy goods vehicle uncovered the stash of railway tracks.

RELATED: Extortionists with guns force shutdown of problematic Central Railway Line

Police say the two suspects are expected to appear before the Ekangala Magistrate's court soon.

The suspects face charges that include possession of presumed stolen property, tampering with essential infrastructure and contravention of the Immigration Act.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Police recover stolen railway tracks worth R1 million hidden in a truck