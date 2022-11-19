KZN govt calls for caution following drowning incidents

This comes after three people, including two children, drowned in two separate incidents in Nongoma.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal government has called on communities to be cautious around large bodies of water.

Disaster Management teams were called to the Msunduzi River after two children, an eleven-year-old and a twelve-year-old, from Bombolo Primary School drowned while swimming last Tuesday afternoon.

In another drowning incident on the same day, a 21-year-old man died while trying to cross a river in Emona.

The province has recently experienced heavy rains.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Sihle Zikalala, conveyed his condolences to the families of the three victims.

“MEC Zikalala calls upon communities across the province to exercise utmost caution, especially around large bodies of water, and appeals to parents and teachers to ensure that children are informed about the dangers of swimming in rivers and undesignated areas,” said the MEC’s spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila.

Mzila said the province would continue to monitor high-risk areas.

“The Provincial Disaster Management team continues to work closely with all teams that are based in various municipalities to ensure that communities are kept aware about the dangers posed by weather-related incidents across the province.”