KZN EFF accuses Justice Ministry of turning blind eye to high levels of rape

DURBAN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in KwaZulu-Natal has accused the African National Congress (ANC) of neglecting residents of the province.

This after a week-long sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in KZN – looking at key issues affecting residents in the province.

Service delivery was the main concern, but crime is also taking its toll on residents.

The EFF said the governing party has created a backlog when it comes to delivering services to residents.



EFF member of parliament (MP) Mmabatho Mokause accused the Justice Ministry of not caring about the high rate of rape cases in the province.

"Our women are still raped here in KZN endlessly. Even when we called upon the Minister of Justice and the police to be a part of our sitting, he simply ignored us because the people of KZN do not matter to him. What matters to him is the upcoming conference of the ANC in December," she said.

Mokause said the government did not commit to dealing with the issues raised in the sitting.

"The government here, even when they responded to our people, it is not that of a committed government," she said.

However, the government said it would return to the Ugu District to deliver on the issues raised.

