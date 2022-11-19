JHB City Power CEO condemns attacks on workers on duty

A 53-year-old city power employee is in critical condition after being attacked by residents in Hillbrow during an operation

JOHANNESBURG - City Power's CEO, Tshifularo Mashava, condemned violent attacks against the utility's employees while on duty in some communities in Johannesburg.

A 53-year-old City Power employee is in critical condition after being attacked by residents in Hillbrow during an operation to cut power.

The utility said Ratsele Machete and his colleague were disconnecting electricity to a block of flats that owe the city R5 million on Friday when they were attacked by the residents who were refusing to let them work.

Machete is in intensive care with serious head injuries after he was hit several times on the head with a blunt object and stones.

The utility said in another incident a team was fixing an outage in Alexandra when they were attacked and hijacked.

“It really cannot be right that our teams constantly have to look behind their backs, worried about being attacked, robbed, shot, or even hijacked, while doing their work to ensure residents have electricity. We will not hesitate to remove our teams from any hostile areas,” said City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena.