Help us curb scourge of violence in Vlakfontein schools: NGO to Educ Dept

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society and community safety organisation, Region G Parliament, has pleaded with the Department of Education to help them curb the scourge of drug abuse and violence at schools in Vlakfontein.

A Grade 11 Qalabotjha Secondary School learner was stabbed to death during a fight outside the school on Thursday - in a suspected gangsterism incident.

Community members said this is one of the many violent fights that have occurred at the school this year.

The organisation's Mbongeni Meva said they implemented anti-drug and violence programmes, but they were stopped from talking with the learners at the school.

“There’s Zakariyya Park High School, there’s Tshepo Ya Rona High School, and then there’s Qalabotjha High School. Before we were trying to even implement those programmes we do have in this school, hence I said, we were chased away. We couldn’t do that here. We were chased away by the principal.”

He has also pleaded with law enforcement agencies to improve policing in Vlakfontein.

“They must implement security, trained security, that are going to be here and protect their school [and] also push for the SAPS to be visible in these schools because whenever we call the SAPS, they respond late after the whole thing. We have handled it the way we try to handle it," said Meva.