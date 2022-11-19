Hawks nab 4 suspects in R2 million steroid bust

Francois Juan van Der Merwe, Jacob Mokgethwa, Kenneth Aliki and John James were arrested in a search and seizure operation in Alberton.

JOHANNESBURG: Four men have appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court in Ekurhuleni after they were in possession of R2 million worth of illegally manufactured steroids and sexual enhancement drugs.

The Hawks in Gauteng say Francois Juan van Der Merwe, Jacob Mokgethwa, Kenneth Aliki and John James were arrested in a search and seizure operation in Alberton.

Hawks Spokesperson, Lloyd Ramovha said the property where the four were apprehended, was placed under surveillance for at least two months.

"They were charged with manufacturing, dealing, and possession of steroids which is in contravention of the Medicine and Related Substances Act. Two of the accused have been granted bail of R8 000 each, while the remaining two remain in custody pending verification of their status in the country," said Ramovha.

The arrests were made earlier in the week at New Market Junction in Alrode.