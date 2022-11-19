Children more vulnerable to climate change - Centre for Child Law

“The research that we have shows that because of the vulnerability of children, the fact that they’re still developing, they’re more inclined to feel the adverse effects of climate change more worse than adults.”

JOHANNESBURG - The Centre for Child Law said research shows that children are more vulnerable to climate change.

The organisation hosted a symposium in Pretoria - looking into children's rights and the impact of coal-related air pollution.

It said current data signals the need to ensure that the rights of children are upheld amid the continued use of fossil fuels.

Director of the centre, Karabo Ozah said they drew their findings from a recently commissioned study.

Michelle Sithole from the Centre for Environmental Rights was among presenters at the symposium.

She said there is an urgent need to do away with fossil fuels such as coal.

“So coal will be expensive in the long-term fiscus. And not only that, but also in terms of health care because of people living in coal-affected communities having respiratory illnesses and a lot of other illnesses such as cancer.”

At the same time - organisations have called for more community-based awareness programmes focused on the impact of climate change.