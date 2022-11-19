Cape Town resident take a stand against crime in Sea Point

They said they were tired of the muggings and attacks, especially on women, the elderly and children.

CAPE TOWN - Dozens of Cape Town residents gathered at the Sea Point Promenade in protest against high crime levels in the area.

They said they were tired of the muggings and attacks, especially on women, the elderly and children.

With its picturesque views, the Atlantic Seaboard is a popular holiday destination for both locals and international tourists, but resident said the beautiful area has become a target for criminal activity.

Marching along beach road towards Rocklands Beach and chanting the words "one attack is one too many", the protesters held placards that read "end the assaults now" and "make the seaboard safe again.", among others.

Organiser of Saturday's event and Sea Point resident, Paul Jacobson, said they would continue taking a stand.