Cannabis Expo organisers pleasantly surprised by government cooperation

JOHANNESBURG - Director of the Cannabis Expo - Silas Howarth said this year saw government delegates actively engaging with the exhibition - which kicked off at the Sandton Convention Centre this weekend.

The event boasts over 100 stalls and hourly educational seminars surrounding healing, agriculture, and industry development.

Seminar seats have been occupied by business owners, patients, government delegates and international citizens, who have learned from cannabis experts on healing, pain control and nutraceuticals.

“As of this year, government departments at DTIC are taking stands at our expo, are properly engaging, are actually encouraging the industry, and are taking part on the panel discussions, they’re sending government delegations, we're having different departments sending delegations.", Howarth said.

She added that this is the biggest turnout at the expo since it took two-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The continent's largest cannabis expo will run until Sunday.