Zuma, Mashatile expected to attend WC ANC events over the weekend

The Western Cape African National Congress (ANC) has a busy agenda this weekend, with visits by ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and former president, Jacob Zuma.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape African National Congress (ANC) has a busy agenda this weekend, with visits by ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and former president, Jacob Zuma.

The party is preparing for its provincial conference at the end of this month and its national conference in December.

Members, meanwhile, are calling for the election of ethical and “untainted” leadership ahead of the visits.

The ANC’s programme in Cape Town this weekend will kick off in Athlone and will mark the 33rd anniversary of the death of Mkhonto weSizwe member, Anton Fransch, who was killed by apartheid security forces.

This will be led by Mashatile, who will visit the site of the battle where Fransch was killed.

ANC member of Parliament and former provincial secretary, Faiez Jacobs, said that the programme would be an opportunity to renew the party.

He has also called for untainted leaders going into the conference.

"The laws or guidelines prescribe that we mustn’t de-campaign anyone. But it’s very clear that there are some of our leaders that are not worthy of being given another chance. I think we need to give leaders who have a proven track record of servant leadership."

Meanwhile, former President Jacob Zuma is expected at an ANC Youth League political education meeting in Philippi on Sunday, but this is not part of the party’s official programme.