Wikipedia fixes Afrikaans speakers figure from 44 back to 17 million

CAPE TOWN - Someone changed South Africa’s language demographics for Afrikaans-speaking people to 44 on Wikipedia on Thursday.

This comes after Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron, told the hosts of a popular podcast show that she found Afrikaans to be a dying and unhelpful language.

The Benoni-born actress jokingly said that only about 44 people in South Africa are still using the dialect.

Wikipedia has since corrected the figure, but Theron's comments have ruffled some feathers.

AfriForum’s Alana Bailey weighed in:

"If you want to know about the future of a language and the strength of a language, you should rather consult a linguist than an actress. Afrikaans is spoken by almost 7 million people which shows that it's quite a significant language."