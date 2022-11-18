WC Santaco confirms members to go on strike next week

Santaco has asked taxi commuters in the Western Cape to look for alternative transport next week on Monday and Tuesday, as they will be embarking on a strike.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape said that its members would go on strike next week.

The taxi association said that they would down tool because of unfair by-laws by the Western Cape government towards the taxi industry.

Santaco has asked taxi commuters in the Western Cape to look for alternative transport next week on Monday and Tuesday, as they will be embarking on a strike.

Santaco spokesperson, Makhosandile Tumana, said that they had spoken to government to address a few issues but they said these efforts had been unsuccessful.

"The impoundment of our vans day-by-day, the heavy traffic fines and the issues of the Blue Dot, we are going on strike."

The Western Cape government spokesperson for transport, Jandre Bakker, said that the decision to discontinue the Blue Dot programme was due to budget constraints.

"A proposal has been taken to the national government to roll Blue Dot throughout the country. While we understand and share the leadership's concerns, in the meeting on Thursday, the minister again requested the industry to call off the shutdown. Any shutdown of minibus taxis will have a devastating effect on many aspects of the Western Cape."

Government officials have called on the taxi industry to think about the impact that the strike will have on the taxi commuters and the economy in the province.