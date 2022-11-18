Vlakfontein ward councillor blames drug abuse for violence at local high school

A 20-year-old pupil was stabbed to death outside the Qalabotjha Secondary School on Thursday during a gang-related fight.

JOHANNESBURG - Vlakfontein ward councillor and chief whip of the Johannesburg city council, Sithembiso Zungu, has blamed drug and substance abuse for the violence seen at the Qalabotjha Secondary School.

A 20-year-old pupil was stabbed to death outside the school on Thursday during a gang-related fight.

Zungu said the government and community members have tried to address the issues faced at the school.

Zungu said gang-related violence was one of the many issues faced at the school. “Pupils are standing outside smoking dagga and the use of crystal meth is on the rise in this area.”

He also pointed fingers at the local police for their slow response in attending to the chaos that ended in tragedy. “When we got here, there were still no police for almost two hours after the chaos took place,” he said.

Zungu said that although pupils at the school had shown a long history of disobedience, he believed that with more intervention from government and community members, the issues faced at the school could be tackled.