Vlakfontein community flags school gangsterism after death of learner

The 20-year-old learner was stabbed to death during a fight between a group of teenage boys on Thursday - in a suspected gangsterism incident.

JOHANNESBURG - Several community members are gathered outside Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein - following the murder of a learner outside the school premises.

The 20-year-old learner was stabbed to death during a fight between a group of teenage boys on Thursday - in a suspected gangsterism incident.

Community members say this is one of the many violent fights that have occurred at the school this year.

READ: Grade 11 pupil stabbed to death Vlakfontein school

Concerned Vlakfontein residents are calling for the secondary school to be shut down for good - saying the establishment has been a breeding ground for violent learners.

This resident said gangsterism has become a problem at the school as learners carry weapons daily.

“He was trying to save his friend. They stabbed his friend when he tried to pick him up that’s when he died. They stabbed him in the back.”

Another resident said the tragic incident disrupted final exams at the school.

Meanwhile, police and the education department are at the school - to address the many issues plaguing it.