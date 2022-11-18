Unions reject government's 7.5% revised public servants' wage offer

In a statement, the Department of Public Service and Administration said the final offer comprises 3% pensionable and 4.5% non-pensionable funds.

JOHANNESBURG - The government said its revised wage offer of 7.5% for public servants will come at a cost of R31 billion to the fiscus.

But trade union federation Cosatu was not having it.

This is a move from its initial offer of 3%

The latest offer follows an announcement of a national shutdown by trade union federations Cosatu, Saftu and Fedusa next week.

The unions collectively addressed a media briefing on Thursday - where they called on all government employees and essential workers to participate in planned pickets.

UNIONS REJECT THE GOVERNMENT'S REVISED WAGE OFFER

Meanwhile, Cosatu said that the government's final wage offer of 7.5% was misleading adding that they will continue to reject its proposed 3% wage increase.

Cosatu's Richard Mamabalo said: “And for this reason, we have said yesterday [Thursday] we will be engaging in mass protest in the form of lunchtime pickets leading up to the national day of action – which will be taking place in the next week on 22 November [2022].”

Trade union federations Saftu and Fedusa backed Cosatu's rejection of the government's final wage offer saying they will continue with protests as planned.