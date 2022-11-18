Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence accuses State of leading witness

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has objected to the State's line of questioning in its re-examination of witness Tumelo Madlala, accusing State advocate, George Baloyi, of leading the witness.

Baloyi resumed his re-examination in the Pretora High Court where five men are being tried for the 2014 murder of the soccer star.

Meyiwa was killed at the home of girlfriend, singer, Kelly Khumalo, in what the State believes was a robbery.

Advocate Baloyi started proceedings by asking Madlala about a narrative that Meyiwa was killed in a scuffle between Zandi Khumalo and her boyfriend, Longwe Twala.

Madlala said that the investigating officer for a parallel case, Colonel Joyce Buthelezi, was the one behind this theory.

But Advocate Zandile Mshololo objected to this, saying that Baloyi was leading new evidence which was not allowed during re-examination.

"Now the State is coming with a narrative which is so vague and embarrassing, which shall be narrated by this witness, with reference to Colonel Buthelezi because she hasn't done anything regarding this statement. This statement, the person who is to be questioned, is the author."

Madlala said that Colonel Buthelezi was a liar, who tried to get her version from docket 375 confirmed.

In docket 375, the people who were in the house, including Madlala and Kelly Khumalo, are potential suspects.