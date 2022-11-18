Search continues for 72 people missing since April floods, says KZN govt
More than 460 people died as a result of the floods.
DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal government says the search for 72 people - who are still missing since the devastating floods in April this year, continues.
Many of them were identified and buried by their families.
But some families are still seeking closure.
On Thursday, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube gave an update on government's progress since the flooding hit the province.
"We are still sitting with a challenge of around 72 missing people. The DNA services are being rendered by the South African Police Service. Recently, eight DNA results come back positive which was quite a positive thing for our side and the families affected."
[WATCH] KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube is giving an update on the progress the @kzngov has made since the devastating floods hit the province back in April. #KZNfloods
[IN PICTURES] Dube-Ncube is joined by Human settlements MEC Ntuthuko Mahlaba. #KZNFloods