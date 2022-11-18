SA police were chasing Israeli fugitive since 2019 - NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Phindi Mjonondwane said that they were first made aware by Israel in 2019 that there was a wanted international fugitive living in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African police say they have been chasing an Israeli gang leader for three years and finally caught up with him in Bryanston this week.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Phindi Mjonondwane said that they were first made aware by Israel in 2019 that there was a wanted international fugitive living in South Africa.

The 46-year-old Israeli man is wanted for several attempted murders related to car bombings as far back as 2003 and 2004.

The media have been instructed not to name the suspect.

Mjonondwane said that before the Israeli fugitive was extradited back to his home country, he would have to first stand trial for crimes he has allegedly committed in South Africa.

Mjondwane said that the Israeli man, along with seven of his co-accused, faces several charges relating to the guns, drugs and other illicit items police seized at a Bryanston property.

"As South Africa, if we are charging him on a criminal matter then that matter will have to be finalised before the minister of justice decides a way forward."

The eight men are expected to all appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mjonondwane said that the NPA has been alerted that the State would have to provide Hebrew translators since the accused persons were from Israel.