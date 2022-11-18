Ramaphosa to address NCOP sitting in KwaZulu-Natal

Members of Parliament spent the week in the province in a bid to take Parliament to the people.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) sitting in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his closing remarks on Friday.

After sitting through a week of hearings - the NCOP sitting in KwaZulu-Natal will come to a close.

The hearings focused on various issues such as social services, infrastructure and economic development.

Agriculture, land reform, rural development - safety and security and human settlements also featured.

The main aim of the exercise is to accelerate service delivery for communities in the province.