Ramaphosa: Govt working on new laws to root out corruption in municipalities

The president has blamed corruption in municipalities for slow service delivery.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government was working on new laws to root out corruption in municipalities.

He addressed the last day of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) sitting in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

The president said that maladministration and corruption were among the main issues affecting local government work.

In his closing remarks of the NCOP sitting in the province, Ramaphosa said that various reports had connected corruption to poor service delivery.

“Reports from the Auditor-General, the National Treasury and the states of the local government reports, point to inefficiency, maladministration, lack of financial controls, corruption and power governance in many municipalities,” he said.

Ramaphosa said that government was working on implementing laws that would enhance accountability in municipalities.

"Amongst others, the laws will disallow municipal officials from also holding political office. It defines competency criteria for appointments of municipal managers and strengthens the performance evaluation process."

The president said that government would ensure that municipalities functioned properly and delivered services to communities.