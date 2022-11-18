Qalabotjha pupils to receive counselling after fatal school stabbing

The boy was stabbed to death during an argument between a group of teenage boys outside the school on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Pupils at Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein - South of Johannesburg - will receive counselling following the murder of a grade 11 learner.

The spokesperson for the Gauteng Education Department Steve Mabona said the boy died at a nearby clinic where he was receiving medical treatment.

"The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident 'cause the are allegations that there is an element of gangsterism involved here. We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and the school community at large."

Meanwhile, Gauteng police said that they have arrested a 21-year-old grade 11 pupil in connection with the stabbing incident.

"The learner was taken to the nearest medical care center where he was certified dead. Police went searching for the suspect and arrested a fellow learner - who has since been charged with murder. The arrested learner is expected to appear before Lenasia Magistrate Court in due course," said Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo.