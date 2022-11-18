Public service unions angered by dept's plan to move ahead with its wage offer

In a statement, government reaffirmed its offer of 3% on the baseline with an additional 4.5% in benefits adding up to an average of 7.5% final offer.

JOHANNESBURG - The impasse between government and at least seven public service unions further soured on Friday morning after the Department of Public Service and Administration announced plans to forge ahead with its wage offer.

Unions want 10% on the baseline.

The statement issued by Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi has angered public service unions.

Nxesi released a statement hours after unions threatened to shut down the country amid stalled negotiations.

In the statement, Nxesi said that government stood by its current offer.

The offer includes a 3% wage increase, a R1,000 cash allowance which will lapse in March 2023, as well as a 1.5% pay progression for qualifying employees.

This offer combined accounts for an average of 7.5% - it's the same offer government tabled as far back as June.

Unions rejected the offer at the bargaining council, calling for a wage increase of 10% plus benefits.

Negotiations collapsed when government and unions couldn't find a middle ground.

Despite the pushback from civil servants, Treasury adopted the offer in the medium term budget policy statement last month.

The pensionable 3% offer took effect on payday this month.

Trade union federations Cosatu, Saftu and Fedusa are now set to march to Treasury's offices on Tuesday in the second leg of protests.

They’ve also threatened to engage in an indefinite strike if government refuses to renegotiate.